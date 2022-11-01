Delayed Vaccinations Causing Issues

The Saline County Health Department is experiencing extremely high call volume for back-to-school vaccinations from parents in the USD 305 school district who delayed the shots for their children.

The agency says if you are seeking an appointment from the Health Department, please note:

They understand this may be stressful, but they expect our staff to be treated with respect. Please be polite. They are working hard to keep children healthy and up to date on their scheduled vaccines.

Call 785.826.6600 to schedule your child’s vaccinations, expect to leave a message.

Leaving multiple messages will only delay your call back time.

It may take up to two days to return your call and schedule an appointment.

Walk-in appointments are not available for people under 18.

After school appointments are extremely limited.

The earliest available appointment may be a week or more from the day you call.