Deines sets new 1500m record, two NAIA qualifying marks at Jinx Invitational

Tabetha Deines (SR/Salina, Kan.) set a new school record in the 1500m and hit two NAIA qualifying marks to lead the way for the Kansas Wesleyan Track and Field teams at the first outdoor meet of the season at the Jinx Invitational on Saturday in Winfield.

Deines won the 1500m in a school record 4:40.37, hitting the NAIA B standard along the way. She had an 11 second win over the field in the race. Deines made it a double-double in the 800m, again winning easily by 14 seconds and hitting the NAIA B standard with a time of 2:15.69.

Plenty of others enjoyed success for the Coyotes.

Eryk Kyser (SO/Caney, Kan.) placed second in the long jump with a best mark of 6.77m and Darius Archuleta (FR/Liberal, Kan.) was 11th with a mark of 5.98m.

In the 800m along with Deines’ superb effort, Kylie Mouser (FR/Wichita, Kan.) finished third with a time of 2:31.09, Daniella Gaona (SO/Clifton, Texas) finished seventh with a time of 2:40.69, Josie Koppes (FR/Manhattan, Kan.) finished ninth with a time of 2:42.75, Regan Rhodes (JR/Mullinville, Kan.) finished 11th with a time of 2:45.15 and Savannah Pilsner (FR/Columbus, Texas) was 17th with a time of 2:56.20.

Stephanie Martinez (SR/Horizon City, Texas) finished third in the 1500m with a time of 5:03.56, Gaona was seventh with a time of 5:23.16, Rhodes was 15th with a time of 5:36.11 and Alayna Behrman (FR/Craig, Colo.) was 24th with a time of 5:47.91.

The women’s 4x100m relay team of Samiyah Walker (FR/Bakersfield, Calif.), Tamayia Washington (FR/Manhattan, Kan.), Tiffany Pace (FR/Ferris, Texas) and Bailey Mann (FR/Ferris, Texas) finished third with a time of 51.21.

Mann was fourth in the 400m with a time of 61.97 and Washington was seventh with a time of 62.85.

The men’s 4x100m relay team of Kyser, Eugene Dixon (SR/Plymouth, Minn.), Nigel Davis (SR/Los Angeles, Calif.) and Archuleta finished fifth with a time of 42.71.

KWU had two 4x400m relay teams led by the group of Dixon, Davis, Conner LaRosa (FR/Herington, Kan.) and Kyser finishing fifth in 3:27.35. The group of Archuleta, Ty Davidson (FR/Lakin, Kan.), Giovanni Rios (FR/Temecula, Calif.) and Shane Calvin (SO/Lakin, Kan.) was 12th with a time of 3:41.34.

In the shot put, Nicole Holaday (JR/Gove, Kan.) was seventh with a throw of 10.98m, Saffron Jacobs (SO/Johannesburg, South Africa) was 18th with a throw of 8.92m and Marisela Hernandez-Castro (SR/Yuba City, Calif.) was 20th with a throw of 8.62m.

Hernandez-Castro was seventh in the hammer with a throw of 40.77m and Holaday was 14th with a throw of 36.25m.

In the 200m, Walker finished eighth with a time of 27.42 and Pace was 16th with a time of 28.33.

Gavin Tucker (FR/Wichita, Kan.) placed ninth to lead seven KWU finishers in the 1500m with a time of 4:20.02. Calvin was 10th in 4:20.08, Austin Hess (SO/Garden City, Kan.) was 11th in 4:21.08, Giovanni Rios was 15th in 4:23.10, Jack Horacek (FR/Topeka. Kan.) was 16th in 4:23.72, Stevie Merrill was 27th in 4:31.18 and Cisco Alvarez (FR/Colorado Springs, Colo.) was 30th in 4:36.21.

Walker was 10th in the 100m with a time of 13.11, and Pace was 14th with a time of 13.21.

Jacobs finished 11th in the discus with a throw of 32.31m.

In the men’s 400m Conner LaRosa was 14th with a time of 53.47 and Darius Archuleta was 15th with a time of 54 seconds.

In the men’s 200m Nigel Davis finished 16th with a time of 22.45 seconds.

Davidson led a group of six finishers in the 800m finishing 18th with a time of 2:04.37. Calvin was 21st with a time of 2:05.99, Tucker was 24th with a time of 2:06.34, Horacek was 26th with a time of 2:07.86, Rios was 27th with a time of 2:08.56 and Merrill was 43rd with a time of 2:20.40.

The Coyotes are back in action on Saturday at the Friends Invitational in Wichita.