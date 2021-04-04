Deines qualifies for NAIA Nationals in 800

NORTH NEWTON – Tabetha Deines (JR/Salina, Kan.) used a dominating performance in the 800m to not only win the event, but also qualify for the NAIA National Championships to highlight the Kansas Wesleyan track team’s day at the Loren Reusser Invitational hosted by Bethel College.

Deines ran a 2:15.98 in the 800 to claim the win in the race by four seconds over Tabor’s Conangela Senior.

Also in the 800m Regan Rhodes (SO/Mullinville, Kan.) was 12th with a 2:37.80, Jadin Bezdicek (SR/Jackson, Minn.) was 14th with a 2:39.48, and Cindy Sheaffer (SO/Oberlin, Kan.) was 23rd with a 2:55.88.

Erik Kyser placed second in the long jump with a best jump of 6.87m.

Nicole Holaday (SO/Gove, Kan.) placed sixth in the shot out with a toss of 11.32m, Rachael McWilliams (FR/Leavenworth, Kan.) was 17th with 9.46m, and Saffron Jacobs was 20th with 9.03m.

Jacobs placed fourth in discus with a throw of 37.79m, Kayla Edgett (FR/Bellevue, Texas) was seventh with a throw of 35.34m, McWilliams was 11th with a throw of 31.88m, and Marisela Hernandez-Castro (SR/Olivehurst, Calif.) was 30th with a throw of 21.08m.

In the Hammer Hernandez-Castro was eighth with a throw of 40.44m, and Holaday was 10th with a throw of 37.96m.

In the Steeplechase, Timothy Kilburn (FR/Phoenix, Ariz.) was fourth in 10:54.99, and Daniel York (FR/Linn, Kan.) was fifth in 11:12.81.

In the women’s 1500m Christina Tripp (FR/Dayton, Idaho) placed ninth in 5:23.80.

In the men’s 1500m Shane Calvin (FR/Lakin, Kan.) was 20th in 4:25.08, Austin Hess (FR/Garden City, Kan.) was 25th in 4:29.83, and Michael Vongphakdy (FR/Salina, Kan.) was 33rd in 4:44.69.

In the women’s 100m Molly Watson (FR/Loveland, Colo.) was 11th in 12.47, Shelbie Luney (FR/Pleasanton, Kan.) was 28th in 13.75, Nicole Joplin (FR/Meadow, Texas) was 32nd in 14.87.

In the men’s 100m Nigel Davis (SR/South Los Angeles, Calif.) was 27th in 11.27 seconds.

In the 400m, Kyser was ninth in 50.89, and Randall Thornton (FR/Salina, Kan.) was 32nd in 61.78.

In the 400 hurdles Malik Young (SR/South Los Angeles, Calif.) was seventh in 59.59

In the women’s 200m, Molly Watson was 10th in 25.67, Luney was 30th in 27.56, and Joplin was 38th in 30.10.

In the men’s 200 Eugene Dixon (JR/Plymouth, Minn.) was 24th in 22.38, and Davis was 39th in 22.84.

In the men’s 5000m Steven Merrill (FR/Arvada, Colo.) was ninth in 19:23.99.

The women’s 4×400 relay team finished fifth in 4:19.82.

Next up for the Coyotes will be the Friends Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Wichita.