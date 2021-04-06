Deines named KCAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week

Kansas Wesleyan’s Tabetha Deines (JR/Salina, Kan.) has been selected as the KCAC Women’s Track and Field Track Athlete of the Week for her efforts in a meet this past weekend.

Deines put together a dominating performance in the 800m on Saturday at Bethel’s Loren Reusser Invitational. She ran a time of 2:15.98 hitting the NAIA ‘B’ Standard and qualifying for the NAIA National Championships.

Her time was nearly four seconds better than second place in the race.

The Coyotes are back in action this weekend at the Friends Invitational in Wichita.