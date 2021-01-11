Salina, KS

Deines and Lovell earn KCAC Indoor Track Runner of the Week honors

KWU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 11, 2021

Kansas Wesleyan’s Tabetha Deines (JR/Salina, Kan.) and Jacob Lovell (SR/Junction City, Kan.) were selected as the KCAC Women’s and Men’s Indoor Track and Field Runners of the Week for their efforts in the season-opening Friends / Shocker Track Club First Chance Meet at Wichita State’s Heskett Center.

The duo’s selection comes from a pool of nominees, selected by conference sports information directors.

Deines picked up a pair of victories in her two races at the event. She won the 1000m by 14 seconds, setting a new KWU Indoor school record with a time of 3:00.74. The time qualified Deines for the NAIA National Championships. Deines also won the mile run, finishing with a time of 5:28.19.

Lovell won the mile run for the Coyotes with a time of 4:38.50, and added a win in the 3000m run with a time of 9:20.44.

Wesleyan’s next action on the indoor oval will be January 22-24 at the Friends NAIA Indoor Invitational, also held at the Heskett Center.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved.

