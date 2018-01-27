Salina, KS

Now: 30 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 30 ° | Lo: 26 °

Defense Helps K-State Get Past Georgia in Big 12/SEC Challenge

KSU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 27, 2018

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State used a stellar defensive effort and a game-high 20 points from junior forward Dean Wade to grind out a 56-51 win over Georgia in the fifth annual Big 12/SEC Challenge in front of 10,314 fans at Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

K-State (16-5, 5-3 Big 12) has now won five of its last six games, including four in a row. The Wildcats, which finished non-conference play with an 11-2 record, extended their home non-conference winning streak at Bramlage Coliseum to 23 games and moved to 3-2 all-time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The reigning Citizen Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week and Phillips Big 12 Player of the Week, Wade led all scorers with a game-high 20 points on 7-of-17 from the field and a game-tying 8 rebounds. Wade has now notched 20 or more points in five consecutive games and has seven 20-point outings this season. Redshirt freshman guard Cartier Diarra added 12 points and led the Wildcats with 5 assists in his sixth career start.

K-State held Georgia (12-8, 3-5 SEC) to their lowest scoring effort of the season (51 points), while holding them to just 37.0 percent (20-of-54) from the field, including 11.1 percent (2-of-18) from beyond the arc in the game. The Wildcats have now held 17 opponents this season to under their scoring average.

SEC’s leading scorer – Yante Maten – led the Bulldogs with 14 points, while fellow senior Juwan Parker added 11.

HOW IT HAPPENED

It was a back-and-forth affair in the opening minutes of play, as Georgia jumped out to a 4-0 lead before sophomore forward Xavier Sneed tied it up on one possession. Sneed connected on a four-point play after being fouled from beyond the arc to tie it at 4-4.

Wade, the junior for St. John, Kan., had a hot hand for the Wildcats early, scoring five straight points, including a 3-pointer to bring the score to 9-8 at the 16:02 mark in the first half. Defensively, sophomore forward Makol Mawien had a significant impact in the paint for K-State, racking up two blocks in the first five minutes of play. Mawien added 4 points in the first half.

After a cold-spell in the first half that spanned nearly three minutes, Sneed got the scoring started again for the Wildcats by hitting a 3-pointer in the corner to bring the score to 20-19 with 5:25 remaining in the first half.

Just before halftime, the K-State defense forced Georgia into a slump of its own, where the Bulldogs connected on only 2-of-9 over the last five minutes of play. The defensive effort helped the Wildcats go into halftime with a 26-23 lead, as Wade led the way with 9 points.

In the first half, K-State shot 37.5 percent (9-of-24) from the field, while holding Georgia to 37 percent (10-of-27). Juwan Parker led the Bulldogs at the half with 7 points.

Out of the break, Georgia jumped out to a 30-26 lead, before Diarra found Wade streaking to the hoop on an alley-oop. The two teams would continue to battle, as neither could pull away, with the largest margin of victory of six being held by the Bulldogs at the 16:29 mark in the second half.

Trailing by six, Diarra brought the Wildcats back into it by driving the lane and forcing contact from the Bulldog defenders. With 6:47 left to play, Diarra converted an and-one to bring the score to 47-44. Just minutes later, he would do it again to knot it up at 49-49 with 5:21 remaining.

On a 6-0 run and leading by one, Wade scored on a contested jumper to bring the score to 52-49. On the subsequent defensive possession, the K-State defense forced Georgia into a turnover, as the Bulldogs were held scoreless from the 6:30 mark into the last minutes of play.

The deciding scores came with under a minute remaining, as Wade hit a hook shot in the lane with 58 seconds remaining to bring the score to 54-49. Brown would make both of his free throws at the stripe to close out the scoring at 56-51.

K-State survived behind the scoring efforts of Wade, who led the game with 20 points and Diarra who had 12 in the game. The Wildcats shot 38.3 percent (18-of-47), while holding Georgia to a season-low 51 points and 37 percent (20-of-54) from the field.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Dean Wade – Wade scored a game-high 20 points on 7-of-17 from the field and 8 rebounds, in what was his fifth consecutive 20+ point game and the seventh this season. The junior led the Wildcats down the stretch, connecting on several influential shots in the final minutes.

STAT OF THE GAME

51 – K-State held Georgia to a season-low in scoring on Saturday afternoon, as the Wildcats allowed only 51 points on 37 percent shooting (20-of-54) from the Bulldogs. The team has now held 65 opponents to 60 points or less under head coach Bruce Weber’s direction with the squad boasting a 58-7 record in those contests.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly with Wyatt Thompson 1/2...

January 25, 2018 6:24 am

Snyder Names Coleman Offensive Coordinator, D...

January 24, 2018 4:19 pm

Brown, Wade Star as K-State Defeats Baylor

January 23, 2018 6:22 am

Balance Once Again Carries K-State Past No. 2...

January 20, 2018 5:00 pm

Latest Stories

Sports News

Wesleyan Clamps Down on Bethel in S...

Following a heartbreaker to St. Mary on Wednesday, the Kansas Wesleyan women's basketball team duste...

January 27, 2018 Comments

Mykhailiuk speeds Kansas past Texas...

Sports News

January 27, 2018

Defense Helps K-State Get Past Geor...

Sports News

January 27, 2018

Silver Alert Issued For Salina Man

Top News

January 27, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

CAPS Auction Event Changi...
January 27, 2018Comments
Million Dollar Winner Com...
January 26, 2018Comments
Former Trooper Admits Exc...
January 26, 2018Comments
Vandals Deface Oakdale Lo...
January 26, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018