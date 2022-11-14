Deer-Vehicle Collisions Increase

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers to keep a sharp eye out for deer running across roadways. Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that four non-injury accidents occurred over the weekend, stretching from State Street to Interstate-70.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, commonly referred to as the “rut,” this time of year marks the distinct period when deer-vehicle collisions are most frequent, and the Sunflower State is no exception. That’s why the Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and AAA Kansas offer helpful tips that can help drivers safely navigate Kansas roadways and potentially avoid collisions with deer.

“If you are unfortunate enough to have a deer enter the highway in front of your car, it is best to hit the animal and not swerve to avoid it,” said KHP Lieutenant Candice Breshears. “Often, we find more serious crashes occur when you swerve to miss the deer, potentially losing control of your vehicle, leaving the road or veering into oncoming traffic.”

Anyone involved in a deer-vehicle crash resulting in personal injury or property damage that totals $1,000 or more is required to immediately report the incident to the nearest law enforcement agency. Failure to report any vehicle crash is a misdemeanor and may result in suspension of driving privileges.

To remove a deer carcass, or any part of a deer, from a crash site, a salvage tag must first be obtained. Salvage tags can be issued by KHP troopers, sheriff’s deputies or KDWP game wardens.