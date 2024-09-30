Deer Hits Motorcyclist

A Salina man was injured after a deer collided with his motorcycle on Sunday.

Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that 27-year-old Charles Thomason was riding a 2007 Honda westbound on Old 40-Highway when a female deer ran out and broadsided the bike.

Deputies say he was able to keep control of the motorcycle despite having a broken leg. Thomason was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

The Honda motorcycle was not damaged in the accident that occurred around 7:50pm just west of Amos Road on Old 40-Highway.

Photo courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office