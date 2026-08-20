Deer Causes Vehicle to Roll

A driver was injured when she rolled her car while trying to avoid a collision with a deer.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, Thursday morning at 1:17 deputies were sent to the area Simpson Road, near the intersection with Magnolia to a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The Sheriff says a deer crossed into the path of a silver 2004 Hyundai Sonata. The driver, 20-year-old Diana Leos of Salina, attempted to avoid a collision and ended up rolling her car.

Leos, who was buckled up, was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for cuts and other injuries.

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Photo via Saline County Sheriff’s Office