Deer Causes Injury Crash

KSAL StaffSeptember 20, 2018

A woman from Lincoln was hurt in a two-vehicle crash caused by a deer near Salina early Thursday morning .

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Kathy Nelson was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt headed east on Interstate 70. She had just passed a 2005 Kenworth tractor-trailer truck when a deer ran onto the interstate from the south ditch. The animal struck the right rear wheel of the car. Nelson lost control, and as she was spinning out of control she was struck by the truck.

Nelson was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

The patrol says both drivers were buckled up.

The crash happened at 9:46 Thursday morning on I-70, about a mile west of the 9th street exit near Salina.

 

