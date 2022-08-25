Deckinger named KCAC Women’s Volleyball Setter of the Week

Kansas Wesleyan’s Josie Deckinger (JR/Wichita, Kan.) has been named as the KCAC Women’s Volleyball Setter of the Week for her efforts in matches last week for the Coyotes.

The KCAC Player of the Week program is selected by a vote of conference sports information directors.

Deckinger helped the Coyotes post wins in their first two matches of the season in a triangular at Missouri Valley College.

It was a big first week of the season for Deckinger as the setter for the Coyotes, as KWU has switched to a 5-1 this season. She averaged an impressive 12.14 assists per set, while averaging .43 blocks and .43 service aces. She also had a few digs along the way, and added some offense with a few kills.

The Coyotes are 2-1 on the season heading into a weekend tournament in Hastings, Neb., at Hastings College.