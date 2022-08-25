Salina, KS

Now: 84 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 69 °

Deckinger named KCAC Women’s Volleyball Setter of the Week

KWU Athletics ReleaseAugust 25, 2022

Kansas Wesleyan’s Josie Deckinger (JR/Wichita, Kan.) has been named as the KCAC Women’s Volleyball Setter of the Week for her efforts in matches last week for the Coyotes.

 

The KCAC Player of the Week program is selected by a vote of conference sports information directors.

 

Deckinger helped the Coyotes post wins in their first two matches of the season in a triangular at Missouri Valley College.

 

It was a big first week of the season for Deckinger as the setter for the Coyotes, as KWU has switched to a 5-1 this season. She averaged an impressive 12.14 assists per set, while averaging .43 blocks and .43 service aces. She also had a few digs along the way, and added some offense with a few kills.

 

The Coyotes are 2-1 on the season heading into a weekend tournament in Hastings, Neb., at Hastings College.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Deckinger named KCAC Women’s ...

Kansas Wesleyan's Josie Deckinger (JR/Wichita, Kan.) has been named as the KCAC Women's Volleyball...

August 25, 2022 Comments

KU Nursing School Welcomes New Stud...

Top News

August 25, 2022

Thompson Named to Committee of U.S....

Top News

August 25, 2022

Joe Dooley Returns to Kansas as Dir...

Sports News

August 25, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Cement Truck Rollover
August 25, 2022Comments
Residential Burglary
August 25, 2022Comments
Police Seek Hit & Ru...
August 25, 2022Comments
Inmate Found Dead
August 25, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra