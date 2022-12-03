December Most Wanted Online

A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The December list is online now.

Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated battery, fleeing and eluding, identity theft, failing to register as an offender, burglary, felony drug crimes, and more.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,639 criminals have been caught, and 445 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The November list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated a dozen arrests.

The most wanted program was founded in July of 2000 through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

