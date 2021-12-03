Salina, KS

Now: 59 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 63 ° | Lo: 45 °

Decades of Columns Squeezed into Book

Jeff GarretsonDecember 3, 2021

Looking back at forty-plus years of newspaper columns was more than a trip down memory lane for former Salina Journal writer Tim Horan.

The Abilene native who recently retired from his post as Editor at the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle has spent the last several months squeezing those stories in black and white into a new book entitled “Life Around the Tee Box.”

He confesses the book has little or nothing to do with golf, but is a tip of the hat to his columns found under Tee Time.

The book is a collection of Tim’s newspaper columns and a look at life around Kansas. Horan spent time with Jeff and Bob on the KSAL Morning News Extra Friday and says one of the biggest changes he sees in journalism is keeping readers engaged.

 

 

Order the new book, “Life Around the Tee Box” by Tim Horan directly from Tim. Text or call order line: 785 479 1496

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Decades of Columns Squeezed into Bo...

Looking back at forty-plus years of newspaper columns was more than a trip down memory lane for form...

December 3, 2021 Comments

Stolen Truck Recovered

Kansas News

December 3, 2021

Alleged Texting While Driving Leads...

Kansas News

December 3, 2021

Vape Cartridges Taken in Burglary

Kansas News

December 3, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Decades of Columns Squeez...
December 3, 2021Comments
Stolen Truck Recovered
December 3, 2021Comments
Alleged Texting While Dri...
December 3, 2021Comments
Vape Cartridges Taken in ...
December 3, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices