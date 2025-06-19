Debris Collects in River

Recent rain has caused rivers around the area to flow at or above flood stage. Because of the high water, debris has accumulated in some areas, including along the Smoky Hill River at Salina.

According to the City, they are aware of a large pile of driftwood which has collected along the river near Bill Burke Park. They are actively monitoring the situation, and will begin coordinating clean-up efforts once the river level safely recedes.

Please do not attempt to approach the driftwood pile or get too close to the riverbank. The area is unstable and poses a safety risk due to shifting debris.

Officials ask for patience and cooperation as they work toward a safe resolution.

_ _ _

Photo via City of Salina