Debit Card Crime Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerJanuary 15, 2021

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected debit card thief who was caught on camera. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to police,  on December 13th a Salina resident left their debit card in the ATM at the Kwik Shop at 2003 S Ohio.

Afterwards, the debit card was used at various retail establishments in Salina, including Hillside Liquor at 7:13 PM. At Hillside Liquor, a person using the card purchased over $85.00 in liquor.

The person who used the card was described as a dark completed male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with, “I love NY” on the chest and arms. The male was wearing a mask, dark hat and
black athletic pants with a red stripe. The male purchased a bottle of D’usse Cognac, and a bottle of Patron Tequila.

If you have any information concerning this event or identification of the individual(s) involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit
https://new.tipsubmit.com/en/createreport/ anonymous/salina.org to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000, and you are not required to give your name.

