Debit Card Crime Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly used a stolen debit card. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Friday, February 25th, an individual reported they used their ATM card at Central National Bank at 2900 S. 9th St. The individual forgot their ATM card in the machine after using it.

When the victim returned to retrieve their card, the card was gone.

The victim discovered their financial card had been used at three businesses within Salina soon after the card was taken from the ATM machine.

Surveillance video from the businesses where the card was used showed a male subject making purchases with the stolen financial card.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer P. Brown, case 2022-5700.