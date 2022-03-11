Salina, KS

Now: 10 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 34 ° | Lo: 10 °

Debit Card Crime Caught on Camera

Todd PittengerMarch 11, 2022

Salina Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly used a stolen debit card. The crime is this week’s Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Friday, February 25th, an individual reported they used their ATM card at Central National Bank at 2900 S. 9th St. The individual forgot their ATM card in the machine after using it.

When the victim returned to retrieve their card, the card was gone.

The victim discovered their financial card had been used at three businesses within Salina soon after the card was taken from the ATM machine.
Surveillance video from the businesses where the card was used showed a male subject making purchases with the stolen financial card.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Officer P. Brown, case 2022-5700.

 

         

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Debit Card Crime Caught on Camera

Salina Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly used a stolen debi...

March 11, 2022 Comments

Miege ends Cowboys Season at 4A Sta...

Sports News

March 10, 2022

Men’s Basketball ready for ch...

Sports News

March 10, 2022

Central blasts De Soto, advances to...

Sports News

March 10, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Houltberg Leaving Ashby H...
March 10, 2022Comments
Salina Native Designs 202...
March 10, 2022Comments
Stiefel Theatre Rescinds ...
March 10, 2022Comments
Driver Hurt in Crash With...
March 10, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices