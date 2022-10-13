Deaver’s record-breaking performance leads Women’s Soccer to 9-0 rout of Swedes

LINDSBORG – Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) was efficient at scoring goals on Wednesday night for Kansas Wesleyan women’s soccer against the Bethany Swedes.

The senior needed only nine shots to score six goals and lead the Coyotes to a 9-0 rout of the Swedes.

The six goals in a single match sets a new KWU record for the feat, bettering Melissa Martinez’s five goal output on October 27, 2012 at Sterling. Deaver’s 16 goals this season is the most for a player since 2018 when Michelle Pena scored 16 goals that season.

Deaver netted two goals in the match before the clock had even elapsed two minutes. She scored the first goal just 1:22 in, and the second at 1:47 in.

In the 13th minute, Deaver had a hand in the next goal for the Coyotes, scored by Maleia Jackson (SO/Belton, Mo.). Deaver passed to Yarellie Galindo (SR/Lynwood, Calif.) who found Jackson for the goal.

Galindo then scored the fourth goal in the 34th minute as the Coyotes took a 4-0 lead into the half.

The second half was all Coyotes, all the time.

Deaver added four more for the Coyotes, scoring in the 51st, 55th, 70th and 81st minutes.

Valeria Lara (FR/Salina, Kan.) scored the other goal of the half for the Coyotes in the 73rd, and also assisted the final goal of the night along with Caitlyn Carlos (SO/Yucaipa, Calif.).

The Coyote defense was again stellar, holding Bethany to one shot.

Deaver’s nine shots led the Coyotes, while Galindo added four. Allison Blumenthal (JR/Temecula, Calif.) and Sara Rodriguez (SR/Santa Maria, Calif.) split the shutout in goal for the Coyotes.

KWU is back in action on Saturday, hosting Bethel at 5 p.m. at JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.