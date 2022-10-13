Salina, KS

Now: 63 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 49 °

Deaver’s record-breaking performance leads Women’s Soccer to 9-0 rout of Swedes

KWU Athletics ReleaseOctober 13, 2022

LINDSBORG – Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) was efficient at scoring goals on Wednesday night for Kansas Wesleyan women’s soccer against the Bethany Swedes.

 

The senior needed only nine shots to score six goals and lead the Coyotes to a 9-0 rout of the Swedes.

 

The six goals in a single match sets a new KWU record for the feat, bettering Melissa Martinez’s five goal output on October 27, 2012 at Sterling. Deaver’s 16 goals this season is the most for a player since 2018 when Michelle Pena scored 16 goals that season.

 

Deaver netted two goals in the match before the clock had even elapsed two minutes. She scored the first goal just 1:22 in, and the second at 1:47 in.

 

In the 13th minute, Deaver had a hand in the next goal for the Coyotes, scored by Maleia Jackson (SO/Belton, Mo.). Deaver passed to Yarellie Galindo (SR/Lynwood, Calif.) who found Jackson for the goal.

 

Galindo then scored the fourth goal in the 34th minute as the Coyotes took a 4-0 lead into the half.

 

The second half was all Coyotes, all the time.

 

Deaver added four more for the Coyotes, scoring in the 51st, 55th, 70th and 81st minutes.

 

Valeria Lara (FR/Salina, Kan.) scored the other goal of the half for the Coyotes in the 73rd, and also assisted the final goal of the night along with Caitlyn Carlos (SO/Yucaipa, Calif.).

 

The Coyote defense was again stellar, holding Bethany to one shot.

 

Deaver’s nine shots led the Coyotes, while Galindo added four. Allison Blumenthal (JR/Temecula, Calif.) and Sara Rodriguez (SR/Santa Maria, Calif.) split the shutout in goal for the Coyotes.

 

KWU is back in action on Saturday, hosting Bethel at 5 p.m. at JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Baylor Chosen Big 12 Men’s Basket...

For the second time in three years, Baylor was chosen by the league’s head coaches to win the Big ...

October 13, 2022 Comments

Deaver’s record-breaking perf...

Sports News

October 13, 2022

Men’s Soccer drops match to Bethany

Sports News

October 13, 2022

Chase Leads to Arrest

Kansas News

October 13, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Chase Leads to Arrest
October 13, 2022Comments
Another Hit and Run
October 13, 2022Comments
Driver Strikes Home
October 13, 2022Comments
Fund Established to Help ...
October 12, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra