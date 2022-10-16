Deaver’s hat trick leads Women’s Soccer to 5-1 win over Bethel

Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) recorded a hat trick for the Kansas Wesleyan women’s soccer team on Saturday as the Coyotes cruised to their eighth straight win 5-1 over the Bethel Thresher’s at JRI Stadium.

Deaver’s three goals gives her 19 for the season, and nine in the week after scoring a school record six on Wednesday at Bethany in a 9-0 rout of the Swedes.

The Coyotes are 8-5 overall and 8-0 in the KCAC with four conference matches remaining.

Deaver netted Wesleyan’s first goal in the 14th minute off a pass from Maleia Jackson (SO/Belton, Mo.). Deaver scored inside the near post to put the Coyotes on top.

Three minutes later Precious Nwosu (SO/Goleta, Calif.) scored for the Coyotes, bringing it in from the left side and scoring inside the left post.

Bethel got on the board less than a minute later to make it 2-1.

Deaver scored again in the 25th minute on a long direct kick. She connected on the kick from 39 yards out inside the post and good to make it 3-1 in favor of the Coyotes.

Sara Wall (FR/Amarillo, Texas) scored in the 31st minute on a set piece from Yarellie Galindo (SR/Lynwood, Calif.) to make it 4-1 at the half in favor of the Coyotes.

Deaver completed the hat trick in the 61st minute.

KWU outshot Bethel 18-5 in the match, led by nine shots by Deaver.

The Coyotes are back in action on Wednesday at Friends, before hosting Southwestern next Saturday for Homecoming and Family Weekend at 11 a.m. at JRI Stadium.