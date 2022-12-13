Deaver named to NAIA Honorable Mention All-America team

Kansas Wesleyan’s Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.) has been named to the 2022 NAIA Women’s Soccer All-America Honorable Mention team. The NAIA Women’s Soccer All-Americans are selected by a committee of the NAIA-Women’s Soccer Coaches Association officers and seven additional NAIA women’s soccer coaches from around the country.

Deaver finished the 2022 campaign with 26 goals, tying the Kansas Wesleyan single season record, and ranked sixth in the NAIA in total goals and third in the KCAC. She also set a new single match record of six goals against Bethany on October 12. Deaver earned First Team All-KCAC honors for a third time this season.

Kansas Wesleyan finished its 2022 campaign with an 11-8-1 record overall and a 10-1-1 record in the KCAC. The Coyotes finished as the No. 2 seed in the KCAC Tournament and reached the conference tournament semifinals for an unprecedented 18th consecutive season in 2022.