Deaver earns NAIA and KCAC Offensive Player of the Week honors

Kayla Deaver had quite the week for Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer last week.

Both the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics took note of her feats on the pitch for the Coyotes.

Both organizations announced Deaver as their respective Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, the KCAC at the conference level, and the NAIA at the national level.

Deaver was on fire for the Coyotes last week, scoring nine goals in two matches and adding an assist.

In last Wednesday’s match with Bethany, Deaver scored six goals and had an assist. The six-goal effort sets a new Kansas Wesleyan record for goals in a single match, bettering Melissa Martinez’s five goal output on October 27, 2012 at Sterling.

On Saturday she added three more as the Coyotes defeated Bethel 5-1.

Her nine tallies give her 19 goals this season, which is the most for a player since 2018 when Michelle Pena scored 16 goals that season. The single season record is 26.

The Coyotes are back in action this week, heading to Friends on Wednesday, then hosting Southwestern on Saturday at 11 a.m. at JRI Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex for Homecoming and Family Weekend.