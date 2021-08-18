Deaver and Galindo selected to 2021 KCAC Women’s Soccer Preseason team

Kansas Wesleyan had two women’s soccer student-athletes selected to the 2021 KCAC Women’s Soccer Preseason All-KCAC team, selected by the conference coaches and announced by the conference office on Tuesday.

Reigning KCAC Newcomer of the Year Kayla Deaver (SR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.), and fellow returning first-team All-KCAC selection Yarellie Galindo (SR/Lynwood, Calif.) were named to the team.

Deaver was a force for the Coyotes up top, drawing several double- and triple-teams to stop her from scoring goals. She still finished the season ranked fourth in the KCAC in total points with 27 and fifth in points per match. She ranked fourth in the conference in total goals with 11 and was eighth in assists with eight.

Galindo finished the season with one goal and seven assists from the midfield position. Galindo was the corner kick specialist for the Coyotes, where she earned a majority of her assists. Her goal came on a corner kick play where she bent it over the line in the match against McPherson. She finished tied for third in the KCAC in total assists and third in the conference in assists per match.

The duo helped the Coyotes to a 14-5-1 record in 2020-21, a 16th consecutive KCAC Semifinals appearance, a 15th appearance in the last 16 seasons in the KCAC Championship match, and a berth in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round for the second time in three seasons, where a short-handed squad tied then-No. 13 ranked Columbia 0-0, but saw the Cougars advance on a penalty shootout.

The Coyotes open the 2021 season on August 24, hosting University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (USAO) at 5 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex. The conference opener is September 18 at No. 13 ranked Oklahoma Wesleyan.