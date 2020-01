Death Under Investigation in Holyrood

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a man that occurred in the Ellsworth County community of Holyrood.

According to the KBI, On January 23rd at around 10:35 p.m., the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were dispatched to 104 W. Olds Ave. in Holyrood after a resident called 911 reporting an unconscious man who had been outside and exposed to the weather for an extended period of time. EMS transported the man, later identified as 56-year-old John O. Glenn III of Great Bend, to an area hospital. Glenn died in the early morning hours of January 24th.

An autopsy was conducted and the preliminary autopsy results raised concerns that he may have died under suspicious circumstances. On January 30th the KBI and the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office conducted several search warrants in Ellsworth County related to the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 472-4416. Tips can also be submitted online at: https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.