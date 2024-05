A Salina man was placed under arrest after an alleged assault in a residence in the 400th block of N Broadway.

According to Police Captain Jim Feldman, the female victim received a death threat via text from a known acquaintance, saying the suspect was going to “kill her.”

Police say 22-year old Rylan Whitmer punched the 24-year old woman in the face, breaking her nose.

Whitmer is now facing charges that could in aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat and possession of marijuana.