Death Threat Prompts Arrest

A Salina man was arrested after allegedly making a death threat over the phone.

Police say on Monday officers made contact with a 47-year-old male from Salina. He reported that on Thursday of last week he received a phone message from a subject identified as 27-year-old Devin Murrell of Salina. During the phone message Murrell threatened to shoot the victim over a situation involving a relative of Murrell and the victim.

Murrell was located and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include making criminal threats,.