Death Investigation in Marion

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a man believed to have shot himself while authorities were conducting a search warrant at his home in Marion.

According to the KBI, on Monday at around 10:35 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department began conducting a search warrant at 341 S. 4th St. in Marion. The suspect, Charles S. Park, 65, was present while deputies and officers were searching his residence related to a felony investigation.

During the search and interview, Park reached for a shotgun that was hidden inside the house. He then shot himself in front of the officers. The self-inflicted gunshot wound was fatal. The coroner pronounced Park deceased at the scene.

No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons during the incident. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.