Death Investigated as Homicide

Todd PittengerJanuary 8, 2023

The death of an Ogden man is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Junction City Police Department, Friday afternoon  at 1:17 officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Fort Avenue in Junction City in reference to a possible death. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-0lod Carson Simon of Ogden deceased.

This investigation has since been classified as a homicide.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation or in reference to Carson Simon’s whereabouts between 9 pm on January 5th and 10 30 am on January 6th please contact the Geary County Crime Stoppers at (785) 762-8477 or The Junction City Police Department at (785) 762-5912. Any information provided in relation to this case may be eligible for a cash reward from Crime Stoppers.

