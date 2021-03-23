Death Being Investigated as Homicide

A case involving the discovery of a victim who has been deceased for several weeks is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Dodge City Police Department, on March 21st at approximately 8:26 PM officers were dispatched to a residence for a report of an individual knowing about a deceased body. With the information learned from this report, officers responded to the 1200 block of West Elm St. where they located the deceased body of an unknown male appearing to be in his 20s.

After processing the scene, the body was turned over to the Ford County Coroner for further examination. The condition of the body indicated the subject had been deceased for a few weeks.

On March 23rd an autopsy was performed to determine the cause of death, which will not be released at this time.

The identity was also confirmed, and the next of kin has been notified.

The victim is 18-year-old Zacarias Giannino of Dodge City.

This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation. DCPD asks that anyone with information about this incident please call the department at 620-225-8126, dispatch at 620-227-4646, or submit a tip through the DCPD Facebook page or tip411 service.