Deadline Approaching For Organic Certification Cost Share

Nov. 1 is the deadline for organic farmers and ranchers to apply to be reimbursed for up to 50% of organic certification costs through the Farm Service Agency’s Organic Certification Cost Share Program.

According to the USDA, the program provides cost share assistance to producers and handlers of agricultural products who are obtaining or renewing their certification under the National Organic Program (NOP). Certified operations may receive up to 50 percent of their certification costs paid during the program year, not to exceed $500 per certification scope.

For more information on organic certification and regulations, visit the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service’s organic website.

Applying for OCCSP:

Producers and handlers may submit OCCSP applications to FSA county offices or they may apply through participating State agencies.

To apply through FSA, you can find an FSA county office near you with the Service Center Locator. The FSA OCCSP application form is available at USDA’s eForms site, by selecting “Browse forms” and entering “OCCSP” in the “title or keywords” field on the search page.

To apply through State agencies, see the list here. State agencies may have a different application process than FSA; applicants should refer to their State agency’s requirements and ensure they are using the correct application form. Applicants cannot receive duplicate benefits from both FSA and a State agency.

Producers may apply for cost share assistance for organic certification expenses paid between Oct. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021. Applications are due Nov. 1, 2021.

State agencies may apply for grant agreements to administer the OCCSP program in FY21. FSA accepted applications from state agencies through June 30, 2021.

OCCSP Reports to Congress

The annual reports to Congress provides a state-by-state overview of: