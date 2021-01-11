Dayton Moore to be Inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, MO (January 11, 2020) – Kansas City Royals Sr. Vice President-Baseball Operations/General Manager Dayton Moore will be among the 20 sports figures/teams inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame later this month. The annual enshrinement ceremony is set for Sunday, Jan. 31 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

Moore, who was named Royals’ General Manager on May 30, 2006, will enter his 15th full season with the club this year. Under his leadership, the franchise has been constructed from within, using the skills he developed in scouting and player development, resulting in the back-to-back American League pennants in 2014 and 2015 and capped off by a World Series title in 2015. Moore’s tenure in Kansas City has been one of the most decorated eras in franchise history as the Royals have boasted 19 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, two Platinum Glove Awards, 29 All-Star Game selections, six Silver Sluggers and a Cy Young Award winner.

Moore has also put emphasis on philanthropy, giving back to the Kansas City community. In 2013, he established the “C” You In the Major Leagues Foundation, which supports youth baseball, education, families in crisis and faith-based programs and organizations. Under his direction, the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy officially opened its doors in 2017. While viewed as being a model for youth baseball and softball development, the $21-million facility is a center for character development and advancement for the Kansas City community’s urban youth.

Other inductees in the Class of 2021 include: Derrick Thomas (former Chiefs linebacker), Edwin Evers (Angler), Mark Lamping (former president of the St. Louis Cardinals), John Roderique (Webb City football coach), Bobby Allison (Springfield philanthropist), Dennis Heim (Monett & Missouri State football standout), Jim Middleton (basketball coach), Alex Hall (Kickapoo & Drury basketball standout), Jim Whytlaw (swim coach), Missouri State University Sugar Bears dance team, Dan Boever (golf long driver & entertainer), Pat Colon (Cape Girardeau Central HS/Southeast Missouri State University basketball standout), Poplar Bluff High School boys golf program, Paul Evans (Missouri State baseball pitching coach), University of Missouri Football Chain Crew, Tom Mast (Springfield area sports broadcaster), Warrensburg High School boys & girls cross country programs and coach Ron Clawson, Bryan Blitz (University of Missouri soccer coach). CEO of Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper Bottling Company Edwin “Cookie” Rice will receive the President’s Award, given to individuals who champion the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame as well as sports across the state.