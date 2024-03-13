Day of Giving Surpasses Expectations

Bethany College’s second ever Day of Giving exceeded expectations, surpassing its goal of $175,000. Online totals this week indicated a little over $200,000 was raised during the event.

The 24-hour event, held last week, was designed to elevate the impact of a previous year-end event (which had been held annually on June 30—the last day of our fiscal year) by creating an excitement of challenge gifts, matching gifts, swag giveaways, photo station and moments with Swede mascot Sven.

Funds raised go toward the Bethany College Annual Fund.

This year there was a special initiative with Giving Day – the Bethany Backers Project. Here’s how it works:

For every gift over $50, the Bethany Backers Project received an allocation of $25.

The remaining portion of the contributed to the annual fund.

The Bethany College Alumni Council is collaborating with the Student Life Office to select a project that will be truly meaningful to the student body. Contributions will impact the annual fund and play a significant role in supporting a project that enhances the student experience.