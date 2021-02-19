Davidson Honored With Shrine Bowl Presentation

For the first time in over 10 years, a Minneapolis High School football player will be on a Kansas Shrine Bowl roster.

On Friday night at Minneapolis High School, senior, Spencer Davidson was officially presented by Shriners with the Kansas Shriners’ Hospital an invitation to play in the all-star football game this summer. He was presented with a ceremonial plaque at halftime of the Minneapolis girls basketball game and joined alongside by his family, as well as Minneapolis head coach, Tom Flax.

With the invite, Davidson will play for the West Team in the 48th Shrine Bowl on Saturday, June 26. The game takes place at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson.

Davidson led Class 2A in receiving yards this fall. From his tight end spot, Davidson had 50 receptions, for 884 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2020. Davidson also amassed several school records in his stellar season. He tied a school record for most receiving touchdowns in a game with four and has the school record for most 100 yard receiving games in his career.

He helped the Minneapolis Lions make the 2A state playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2009 in his junior and senior seasons. Davidson also played defensive end for the Lions the last two years.

While Davidson had success on the gridiron this fall, he has committed to play baseball at Fort Hays State University next spring.

Each player selected to the Shrine Bowl has the opportunity to play in one of the most prominent all-star games in the nation and for a worthy cause. All players will be representing their high school, the Kansas Shrine Bowl, and most importantly, the Shriners Hospitals for Children and their patients. All proceeds from the game go to benefit the network of 22 hospitals.