Daughter of Former President to Speak

The daughter of a United States President will be the featured speaker at an event in Salina this weekend.

Susan Ford Bales, daughter of former President Gerald Ford and First Lady Betty Ford, will be the featured speaker at CKF’s Unmask the Stigma Gala this Saturday evening.

This is the second year of the event in Salina, and organizers are thrilled that Susan Ford Bales, the only daughter of Gerald Ford, the 38th president of the United States and his wife Betty Ford will be participating. Susan is also the former Chair of the Betty Ford Center, succeeding her mother.

The Betty Ford Center was founded in 1982, with Betty Ford- “the First Lady of Recovery”- bringing unprecedented visibility to the problem of drug addiction and the promise of treatment and recovery.

All money raised from the event in Salina will support CKF Addiction Treatment’s capital campaign to expand the Bridgehouse program for women with and without children to receive free housing for 90 days while obtaining addiction health care on-site, health care services offered by partner agencies, and access/engagement with community resources as they create their path of recovery.

CKF Addiction Treatment has been providing quality and effective addiction health care services in Kansas since 1967. CKF recognizes addiction as a disease that requires chronic disease management and the support of the entire health care community.

