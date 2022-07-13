Darth Vader at Salina Comic Con

Last year a movie hero made an appearance in Salina, this weekend – a couple of villains, along with another hero are here.

The popular Salina Comic Con event is back this weekend. After Sam Jones, who played “Flash Gordon” was at the event in 2021, more movie actors will be here in 2022.

The notorious villain, Darth Vader. A Tusken Raider will be here with the “Dark Lord”, along with a Power Ranger.

Organizers say Darth Vader actor C. Andrew Nelson will be among several celebrities attending this year. Nelson is best known for having played the iconic character of Darth Vader in the Special Edition re-release of the original Star Wars trilogy as well as in the Rebel Assault II and Dark Forces games from LucasArts. Andrew, who began playing Vader for Lucasfilm in 1994, has portrayed the infamous dark lord for film, commercials, television shows, print, games, and live appearances. He has managed to spend more time in the official Vader costume than any other actor.

Another Star Wars actor will be at the event as well. Alan Fernandes, who played a Tusken Raider, is scheduled to attend. Fernandes is the only living Tusken Raider from the original 1977 Star Wars (later renamed Episode IV: A New Hope). He was one of two animal trainers who worked with the elephant which played the Bantha in the desert scenes.

Actor Justin Nimmo is also scheduled to be at the Salina Comic Con. He is best known to fans as Zhane, the original Silver Power Ranger from “Power Rangers in Space”. Nimmo is also known for his roles in “Pleasantville”, “American Indian Graffiti: This Thing Life”, “Dude, Where’s my car?”, and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class”.

Each actor will be available for photos and autographs (may be subject to additional charges) during Salina Comic Con.

Salina Comic Con returns to the Tony’s Pizza Events Center over the weekend of July 16th and 17th. It will include vendors who want to buy, sell, and trade comic books, toys and pop culture memorabilia, a popular cosplay contest, along with character and prop appearances.

Salina Comic Con Tickets are on sale at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center box office.