Daniels, Bostick Jr., Burt Honored on Prestigious Academic All-America® Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ Jalon Daniels, Earl Bostick Jr., and Sam Burt were named Second Team Academic All-America® as selected by College Sports Communicators (CSC) on Tuesday. The team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

The three Jayhawks on the Academic All-America teams mark the first time in program history that Kansas has had three or more individuals on the team, while it is the first time since 2007 that Kansas has been represented on the Academic All-America teams.

Daniels earns Academic All-America honors with a 3.51 cumulative GPA in Sport Management, where he is currently a junior. Daniels took the league by storm this season, leading Kansas to its first 5-0 start since the 2008 season. Daniels completed 115-of-175 attempts, good for 65.7 percent of his passes, for 1,470 yards and 13 touchdowns in eight games played.

Daniels was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, as voted on by the league’s coaches. He earned recognition as the Walter Camp National FBS Offensive Player of the Week following his performance at Houston, while he was a four-time Manning Award Star of the Week and three-time Davey O’Brien Great 8 List honoree this season. Daniels also rushed for 404 yards and six touchdowns on 63 rushes in 2022.

Bostick Jr., earns Academic All-America Second Team honors with a 3.88 cumulative GPA, where he is currently pursuing his master’s in business administration. As a super-senior, Bostick helped anchor a KU offensive line that allowed just nine sacks, which was the seventh fewest in the country in 2022. Bostick started all 12 games at left tackle and allowed only one sack in 730 snaps, according to PFF. Bostick helped Kansas to the fifth best passing efficiency in the country, while averaging 7.01 yards per play, the fifth most in FBS in 2022.

Burt, of Abilene, Kansas, earns Academic All-America Second Team honors with a 3.84 cumulative GPA while pursuing his master’s in Environmental Assessment. One of four team captains for the Jayhawks, Burt has played in 57 career games, starting 21, as a Jayhawk, compiling 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3.0 tackles-for-loss. Burt is a four-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree and was Kansas’ nominee for the Wuerrfel Trophy, William V. Campbell Trophy and AFCA Allstate Good Works team in 2022.

To be nominated for the Academic All-America teams, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50, be at least a sophomore athletically and academically with a year in residence at the school and appear in 50 percent of all contests. Recipients of the award are voted on by current dues-paying members of College Sports Communicators, members of the Academic All-America Core Committee, the Academic All-America Hall of Fame Committee, the Executive Board of Directors and CSC national staff. The award aims to recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.