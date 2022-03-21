Daniel Harkin selected to KCAC Preseason Team

Kansas Wesleyan’s Daniel Harkin (FR/Manhattan, Kan.) has been selected to the Kansas Conference Men’s Tennis Preseason All-KCAC team as selected by conference coaches.

Harkin has been an impact player as a freshman for the Coyotes this season, playing at the No. 1 singles spot and playing No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.

Last fall, Harkin reached the semifinals of the ITA Central Regional Tournament, becoming the first-ever KWU player to reach the Regional Semifinal. Harkin was also ranked in the NAIA Top 50 singles in December.

Harkin was the lone freshman named to the Preseason Team.

2022 KCAC Men’s Tennis Preseason Team

Michael Beltran, McPherson

David Moral-Tebar, Southwestern

Michael Cech, Bethel

Daniel Harkin, Kansas Wesleyan

Milan Bucek, Bethel

Martin Millos, McPherson