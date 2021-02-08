Dangerous Winter Weather Conditions

Winter weather is impacting much of the state.

A mix of light snow and freezing drizzle is prompting icy conditions in some areas. . Officials are warning drivers to plan for slick roads during the morning commute.

According to the National Weather Service, freezing drizzle is creating hazardous travel conditions across southern Kansas with light snow possible over central Kansas. A thin glaze of ice accumulation is expected over south central and southeast Kansas for the morning hours, then should taper off by mid afternoon. Be especially alert while traveling or walking on untreated surfaces.

Wind chills will become increasingly dangerous by mid-week with values in the -10 to -15 degree range by Thursday morning.

Dangerous wind chills are expected area wide on both Friday and Saturday morning. Values over central Kansas will be in the -15 to -20 degree range.