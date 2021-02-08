Salina, KS

Now: 8 °

Currently: Fog/Mist

Hi: 13 ° | Lo: 6 °

Dangerous Winter Weather Conditions

Todd PittengerFebruary 8, 2021

Winter weather is impacting much of the state.

A mix of light snow and freezing drizzle is prompting icy conditions in some areas. . Officials are warning drivers to plan for slick roads during the morning commute.

According to the National Weather Service, freezing drizzle is creating hazardous travel conditions across southern Kansas with light snow possible over central Kansas. A thin glaze of ice accumulation is expected over south central and southeast Kansas for the morning hours, then should taper off by mid afternoon. Be especially alert while traveling or walking on untreated surfaces.

Wind chills will become increasingly dangerous by mid-week with values in the -10 to -15 degree range by Thursday morning.

Dangerous wind chills are expected area wide on both Friday and Saturday morning. Values over central Kansas will be in the -15 to -20 degree range.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Evenings at Ease: Mamie’s World

A special program featuring former first lady Mamie Eisenhower is planned this week at the Eisenhowe...

February 8, 2021 Comments

Dangerous Winter Weather Conditions

Top News

February 8, 2021

“Picnic” Screening Sold Out

Top News

February 8, 2021

Chiefs Fall to Buccaneers, 31-9, in...

Sports News

February 7, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Evenings at Ease: Mamie&#...
February 8, 2021Comments
Four Hurt in Interstate C...
February 6, 2021Comments
New Bennington State Bank...
February 6, 2021Comments
New Salina Most Wanted On...
February 6, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices