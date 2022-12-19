Dangerous Winter Weather Anticipated

Dangerous winter weather is expected in Central Kansas later this week.

According to National Weather Service, a surge of arctic air will bring extreme wind chills Thursday and Friday. Snow and blowing snow are possible early Thursday morning through Thursday afternoon which will likely have travel impacts.

All of Central Kansas is under a wind chill watch and a winter storm watch from late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

A significant amount of snow is not anticipated, with several inches possible on Thursday. But bitter cold and strong wind is anticipated, Visibility will be poor. The agency say focus less on the exact amount of snow, and more on the fact that even just a few inches will cause significant impacts when combined with 35-45 mph wind gusts and wind chills -30 degrees or lower.

Travel on Thursday is discouraged.