Dangerous Windchills for Holiday Weekend

Arctic air is helping to ring in the new year across Kansas.

An arctic front is hitting the area this weekend, dropping high temperatures to single digits or the teens all across the state. Gusty wind will bring the wind chill factor below zero in some places.

According to the National Weather Service, colder temperatures are expected to move into the region by Saturday morning. Low temperatures on Saturday morning will range from the single digits in central Kansas to the teens in southern Kansas.

On New Year’s Eve, into New Year’s Day, it will be even colder. Windchill values are going to drop to -12 to -20 degrees across Kansas when the clock strikes 12 to start 2018.

If you will be celebrating out on the town, make sure to wear extra layers.