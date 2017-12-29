Salina, KS

Now: 37 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 37 ° | Lo: 9 °

Dangerous Windchills for Holiday Weekend

Todd PittengerDecember 29, 2017

Arctic air is helping to ring in the new year across Kansas.

An arctic front is hitting the area this weekend, dropping high temperatures to single digits or the teens all across the state. Gusty wind will bring the wind chill factor below zero in some places.

According to the National Weather Service, colder temperatures are expected to move into the region by Saturday morning. Low temperatures on Saturday morning will range from the single digits in central Kansas to the teens in southern Kansas.

On New Year’s Eve, into New Year’s Day, it will be even colder. Windchill values are going to drop to -12 to -20 degrees across Kansas when the clock strikes 12 to start 2018.

If you will be celebrating out on the town, make sure to wear extra layers.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Dangerous Windchills for Holiday We...

Arctic air is helping to ring in the new year across Kansas. An arctic front is hitting the area ...

December 29, 2017 Comments

Prank Blamed For Wichita Man’...

Top News

December 29, 2017

Salina Crime Stoppers 12-29-17

Kansas News

December 29, 2017

’71 Strat Stolen

Kansas News

December 29, 2017

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Crime Stoppers 12-...
December 29, 2017Comments
’71 Strat Stolen
December 29, 2017Comments
Batteries worth $4K Stole...
December 29, 2017Comments
Ring in the New Year Resp...
December 29, 2017Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2017