Dangerous Heat to Close Out The Week

The hottest temperatures so far this summer are expected Thursday and Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, hot and muggy conditions are expected for Thursday and Friday. Maximum heat index values on both days will range from 100 to up to 105 in some parts of the state.

A heat advisory is in effect for large portion of Northeast Kansas Thursday.

The agency says now is the time to make a plan to keep cool and prevent heat related illnesses. Maximum heat index values will be around 100 degrees and up to 105 degrees Thursday and Friday.

Never leave children, pets, or others alone in closed vehicles. Within minutes, the temperature inside a car can reach over 140 degrees and this could be fatal. Have kids in the back seat of your car? Put your phone, purse, or wallet with them so you remember not to leave them in the car.

If you have to work outside or are participating in outdoor activities, take frequent breaks, rest in the shade or cooler environment, and drink plenty of water.