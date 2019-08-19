Salina, KS

Now: 73 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 96 ° | Lo: 76 °

Dangerous Heat Begins Week

Todd PittengerAugust 19, 2019

Dangerous summer heat is returning to begin the week.

According to the National Weather Service, dangerous heat indices are expected Monday with values around 105 degrees.

Dangerous heat indices are expected again on Tuesday with values in the 105 to 110 degree range.

A head advisory is in effect for all of Central Kansas through Tuesday evening.

Authorities are urging safety. With heat indices from 105-110 degrees possible across a large portion of central and eastern Kansas over the next couple of days, be sure to keep in mind these important safety tips:

  • Find Air Conditioning
  • Avoid Strenuous Activities
  • Wear Light Clothing
  • Check on Family Members and Neighbors
  • Drink Plenty of Water
  • Watch For Heat Cramps – Exhaustion – Stroke
  • Never Leave People or Pets in a Closed Car

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in most years. Protect yourself during extreme heat. Visit weather.gov/heat for more information on heat safety.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Dangerous Heat Begins Week

Dangerous summer heat is returning to begin the week. According to the National Weather Service, ...

August 19, 2019 Comments

KC ‘pen loses lead after Spar...

Sports News

August 18, 2019

Kenwood Cove Ready For Final Summer...

Top News

August 18, 2019

Kansas Hunting Atlas Debuting Soon

Kansas News

August 18, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Hunting Atlas Debu...
August 18, 2019Comments
Two Killed in Rollover Cr...
August 18, 2019Comments
Another Earthquake Shakes...
August 18, 2019Comments
Archery Event: Shoot From...
August 18, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH