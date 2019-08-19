Dangerous Heat Begins Week

Dangerous summer heat is returning to begin the week.

According to the National Weather Service, dangerous heat indices are expected Monday with values around 105 degrees.

Dangerous heat indices are expected again on Tuesday with values in the 105 to 110 degree range.

A head advisory is in effect for all of Central Kansas through Tuesday evening.

Authorities are urging safety. With heat indices from 105-110 degrees possible across a large portion of central and eastern Kansas over the next couple of days, be sure to keep in mind these important safety tips:

Find Air Conditioning

Avoid Strenuous Activities

Wear Light Clothing

Check on Family Members and Neighbors

Drink Plenty of Water

Watch For Heat Cramps – Exhaustion – Stroke

Never Leave People or Pets in a Closed Car

Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in most years. Protect yourself during extreme heat. Visit weather.gov/heat for more information on heat safety.