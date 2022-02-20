Salina, KS

Dangerous Cold on Horizon

Todd PittengerFebruary 20, 2022

After several days of unseasonably mild temperatures, unseasonably cold arctic cold temperatures are on the horizon.

According to the National Weather Service,  much colder air and a breezy north wind will arrive Monday night, with the Arctic air persisting through Friday. Overnight and morning wind chills will drop below zero for many, with daytime highs in the 20s and 30s.

In Central Kansas in the Salina area, a record or near record daily low temperature is possible Tuesday as a dangerously cold arctic air mass settles over the area.

High temperatures will struggle to reach the 20 degree range with overnight lows in the single digits to below zero.

The low temperature in Salina Tuesday is forecast to be 3 degrees. The record low in Salina for February 22nd is 3 degrees, set back in 1911

Dangerously low wind chill readings below zero are also expected.

Those who work outside, and those with young livestock should be prepared for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills.

 

 

