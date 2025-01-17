Dangerous Cold Moving In

An Arctic blast of air plunging across the Rockies and Great Plains will bring dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills by Sunday and into early next week.

According to the National Weather Service, a cold front is expected to move through late Friday and bring-in colder air to the region. Gusty northwest winds will also accompany the colder readings.

Highs on Saturday are not expected to make it out of the 20s across the region and with gusty northwest winds, wind chills will be around 10 degrees Saturday.

Very cold temperatures are expected for Sunday through Tuesday, with some flurries possible on Monday. Temperatures will try and warm back to normal for Wednesday and Thursday.