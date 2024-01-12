Dangerous Arctic Cold Arrives

Dangerous cold weather has arrived and is here to say for the near future.

According to the National Weather Service, Arctic air has arrived, causing temperatures to tumble and wind chill values to fall below zero. These dangerous conditions will continue throughout the weekend into next week. The agency is issuing warning about the wind chill:

Wind Chill Advisory Early Friday

Wind Chill Warning Friday Evening Through Noon Tuesday

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Check on neighbors you may have concerns about, and make sure your pets are cared for.

Photo by Zac Durant on Unsplash