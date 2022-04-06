Dancing and Drugs

A Salina man was taken into custody on drug charges Tuesday after he allegedly struggled with police near the intersection of College and State Street.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 100 block of N. College around 2:45pm Tuesday to contact a man who was acting strangely and dancing in the street. As officers approached they noticed 32-year-old Anthony Bowman-Brooks, Jr. had a syringe in his back pocket.

When officers sought to detain him, Bowman-Brooks resisted and fought with the officers.

He is now facing multiple charges that could include possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement.