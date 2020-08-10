Damaging Wind Roars Through Salina

Damaging non-thunderstorm wind roared through Salina early Monday morning.

With non-severe storms in the area, the wind began to surge shortly after 4:00 in the morning.

According to the National Weather Service, a gust of 66-miles-per-hour was reported in south Salina, and a 53-mile-per-hour gust was reported in Gypsum.

KSAL News has received reports of some wind damage, with large branches down.

Forecasters say thunderstorms, some possibly severe, may redevelop later this afternoon and evening.Â It appears the greatest risk of severe thunderstorms will be across southern Kansas