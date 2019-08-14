Damaging Storms Strike Kansas

Clean-up is underway after damaging storms tore through parts of Kansas.

Storms Tuesday evening caused damage in Ellis County. A roof was blown off the Celebration Community Church on the north side of Hays. Damage was also reported on the Fort Hays State University campus.

At least 20 semi trucks were blown over by strong wind, and widespread power outages were reported.

The storms produced wind gusts up to 80-miles-per-hour and quarter-size hail. Heavy rains also led to flash flooding in the Great Bend area.

KSN Photo of shelf cloud approaching Hays.