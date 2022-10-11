Damage To Vehicle

A Salina man heard a loud noise and found three or four individuals fleeing from a vandalized vehicle.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forester tells KSAL news, a resident in the 1300 bock of Arlington heard banging noises on Monday night around 10 p.m. The resident went outside and saw three or four individuals running away from a damaged car. They got into a dark colored SUV or Sedan and drove toward Indian Rock Park.

The owner of the vehicle is 20-year-old Joshua Meyer, a Salina resident.

The 2005 Nissan 350 Z sustained $1,400 in damages after the two windows and windshield were bashed in, and the mirrors were smashed.