An 80-year-old Salina man is dealing with some damage to his storage buildings after they were messed with over the weekend.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the man told police his storage buildings, located in the 500 block of S. Clark St., had some screws unscrewed and sheet metal nearly ripped off.

The damage is estimated at $2,000. The man said he believes it happened between noon on Friday and 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.