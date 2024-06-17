Damage to Property, Resisting Arrest

Two Salina men were taken into custody after an incident at a former co-worker’s home.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 46-year-old Nicholas Bryan and 43-year-old Jose Gonzalez were arrested early Sunday after police were sent to the 2800 block of S. Ohio to investigate a broken window.

The 55-year-old resident told officers that Bryan showed up outside his home on Saturday around 11:30pm shouting and banging on his door. Bryan allegedly shattered a $2,200 window, cutting his hand and then jumped into a car driven by Gonzalez.

Police were able to follow up with both men at a house in the 700 block of Ralph Avenue where both became resistant to police commands. Gonzalez tried to escape out the back door of the home and was tased and arrested.

Bryan threatened officers that he was going to go get a gun before being arrested and was taken to the hospital for treatment for the cut on his hand. Police say he was belligerent to hospital staff and security before being taken to jail.

Both are facing charges that could include damage to property and interference with law enforcement.