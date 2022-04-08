Salina, KS

Now: 43 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 56 ° | Lo: 39 °

Damage to Property Leads to One Arrest

KSAL StaffApril 8, 2022

No injuries are reported after a scary situation led to some damage to property Thursday morning.

John Yungeberg, a 41-year-old man of Salina, was arrested and is facing a requested charge of damage to property to go along with a Salina Municipal Court warrant.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that police were sent to the 700 block of Cedar Creek Drive at 7 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

The victims, a 66-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, told police that a possibly intoxicated man had tried to enter the residence and was asking for a person named Michelle, whom the residents did not know.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed a red landscape brick and smashed a 3 x 5 ft back window, causing $1,000 in damage. After hearing from the victims, Forrester said officers found a man who fit their description in the vicinity, and he was later confirmed to be the suspect by the victims.

The man was Yungeberg, and he was booked into the Saline County Jail.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Damage to Property Leads to One Arr...

No injuries are reported after a scary situation led to some damage to property Thursday morning. ...

April 8, 2022 Comments

Unruly Bar Patron Refuses to Leave,...

Kansas News

April 8, 2022

Book Remains in Library After Secon...

Top News

April 8, 2022

Witt Jr. delivers decisive 1st hit ...

Sports News

April 8, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Damage to Property Leads ...
April 8, 2022Comments
Unruly Bar Patron Refuses...
April 8, 2022Comments
Wind Wreaks Havoc Across ...
April 7, 2022Comments
Another $500,000 Donated ...
April 7, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra