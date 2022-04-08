Damage to Property Leads to One Arrest

No injuries are reported after a scary situation led to some damage to property Thursday morning.

John Yungeberg, a 41-year-old man of Salina, was arrested and is facing a requested charge of damage to property to go along with a Salina Municipal Court warrant.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that police were sent to the 700 block of Cedar Creek Drive at 7 a.m. for reports of a disturbance.

The victims, a 66-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, told police that a possibly intoxicated man had tried to enter the residence and was asking for a person named Michelle, whom the residents did not know.

The suspect then allegedly grabbed a red landscape brick and smashed a 3 x 5 ft back window, causing $1,000 in damage. After hearing from the victims, Forrester said officers found a man who fit their description in the vicinity, and he was later confirmed to be the suspect by the victims.

The man was Yungeberg, and he was booked into the Saline County Jail.